Light riders gear up for special Blackpool seafront treat

Thousands of cyclists got a sneak peak of Blackpool’s Illuminations at the annual Ride the Lights event.

Cyclists were able to pedal along the Promenade in safety after it was closed to all motor vehicles between 7 and 10pm, giving those taking part the chance to take in the Lights in safety– with an added bonus this year.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Taking a moment to watch the sunset.

For Pleasure Beach staff were on hand to allow riders to pedal through the amusement park for the first time.

Radio Wave presenters Ged Mills and Hayley Kay hosted the main stage of live music and fun at a hub on the Tower Festival Headland, with bike firms CJ Cycles and Get Cycling on hand as well.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire John Barnett and Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Kath Rowson officially begin the event.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Cycling isn't only for those whose BMI is in single figures.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Police cyclists join in the fun.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Members of the Manchester Tweed Ride Ann Kolodziejski, Janet and Ian Wardlaw, and Rowan de Bonaire.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Duncan Simpson and his 7 year-old son Joseph take a well-deserved drink.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Hey dad, this Ride the Lights is easy!

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Enjoying the views from their buggy.

Ride the Lights along Blackpool promenade. Leading the way.