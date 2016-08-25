Man stabbed in the head

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the head.

Police were called to around 7pm on August 24 to York Street, Blackpool, to reports of an assault.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: “On arrival at the scene, officers found a 58-year-old man had suffered stab wounds to the head.

“He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he remains. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.