Marton nursery is ‘good’ after first Ofsted inspection

A children’s nursery has been given an Ofsted rating of ‘good’ following its first inspection.

Seashells Private Day Nursery, in Newhouse Road, Marton, was registered with the education watchdog last year.

Inspector Cath Palser said: “All children, including those who have special educational needs or disability, engage in a good range of interesting activities. The environment is planned well to meet individual interests and contributes towards children’s continued good progress.”

To improve further, staff at the nursery, which cares for 51 children, should fully embeds its development programme, she added in her report.

They should also ‘maximise opportunities to provide parents with information about ways they can continue children’s learning at home’.