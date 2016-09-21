More support for Waste Less, Live More

Fylde Council and and Fylde Litter Action Group (FLAG) have joined Blackpool Council in supporting the Keep Britain Tidy ‘Waste Less, Live More’ week that runs this week.

The scheme aims to reduce the amount of rubbish created, and to encourage exercise – which are both beneficial for the environment.

Living sustainably doesn’t have to mean sacrifice and missing out on things

The idea is for residents to take part in activities which are good for the environment as well as themselves, while highlighting the fact that: “We are living in a world that is stretched beyond environmental limits and failing to support the health and wellbeing of many.”

There are 101 challenges for residents to take up, including very simple exercises, enjoying a shared lunch with colleagues or going for a bike ride.

Some of the more unusual tasks include giving a hen a home.

A challenge pack is available to download at www.wastelesslivemore.com.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The aim of Waste Less, Live More Week is to show everyone that doing things that are good for the environment can be good for us too.

“Whether it is scooting to school or simply taking the time to gaze at the stars, the 101 activities in this year’s challenge are all about fun and enjoyment as much as they are about caring for the environment.

“Living sustainably doesn’t have to mean sacrifice and missing out on things, it’s all about living a healthier and happier life.

“So far, more than 16,000 groups and individuals have registered to take part in the 2016 Waste Less, Live More Challenge through the Keep Britain Tidy website link and we hope many more will download the pack and take part.”