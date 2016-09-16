MP makes maiden speech at despatch

Blackpool North MP Paul Maynard made his maiden speech at the famous Despatch Box as a newly promoted Government Minister.

Mr Maynard, who was appointed as the Rail Minister by Prime Minister Theresa May in July, sat on the front bench and spoke to respond to an ‘end of day’ debate called by Crawley MP Henry Smith.

I was a little nervous at first as I was aware I was replying to my Honourable Friends debate

End of day, or adjournment debates happen when the House adjourns and last around 30 minutes.

They are secured by an MP who applies to enter a ballot and is picked by the Speaker of the House John Bercow MP. The debate was on Southern Rail and was well attended.

Paul Maynard said: “I was a little nervous at first as I was aware I was replying to my Honourable Friends debate, but I soon got in to the swing covering the points raised.”