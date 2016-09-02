RAF plane in training flight over the coast

Fylde coast residents were treated to a fly past of one of the RAF’s newest aircraft.
An Airbus A400M-180 from RAF Brize Norton swooped low over the coast on a routine training mission.
Photographer Chris Jameson captured these images of the heavy lift aircraft currently replacing the Hercules, over St Annes and lining itself up on Blackpool Airport.
He said: “I spotted the aircraft coming in low over the Irish Sea, realising from the tailfin configuration it was a military plane, my initial thoughts were that there was some kind of event on at Blackpool Airport.
“After the non touch down pass the aircraft did a tight turn and went towards Warton. Given the aviation history of Blackpool Airport, it would be great to have more events, especially as it’s not busy with commercial flights.”
