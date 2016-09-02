RAF plane in training flight over the coast

Fylde coast residents were treated to a fly past of one of the RAF’s newest aircraft.

An Airbus A400M-180 from RAF Brize Norton swooped low over the coast on a routine training mission.

The Airbus A400M from Brize Norton snapped over St Annes by Chris Jameson. An RAF spokesman said they have seven of the new transport aircraft currently in service and are building up to a total of 22 in the coming years

Photographer Chris Jameson captured these images of the heavy lift aircraft currently replacing the Hercules, over St Annes and lining itself up on Blackpool Airport.

He said: “I spotted the aircraft coming in low over the Irish Sea, realising from the tailfin configuration it was a military plane, my initial thoughts were that there was some kind of event on at Blackpool Airport.

“After the non touch down pass the aircraft did a tight turn and went towards Warton. Given the aviation history of Blackpool Airport, it would be great to have more events, especially as it’s not busy with commercial flights.”

I spotted the aircraft coming in low over the Irish Sea, realising from the tailfin configuration it was a military plane, my initial thoughts were that there was some kind of event on at Blackpool Airport