RNLI’s new inflatable makes debut

This is the new D class inflatable lifeboat which is a new arrival at the Lytham St Annes RNLI boathouse.

The £48,000 craft, to be called MOAM, replaces the long serving ILB Sally D-657, which launched on service more than 230 times, making her the busiest lifeboat to serve at the station since it was founded in 1851.

The new boat arrived by lorry from the RNLI’s Inshore Lifeboat Centre at Cowes where she had been built.

After being checked over and equipment transferred, the D-800 was launched from Lytham jetty and given a thorough testing before taking over duties as the sixth inshore lifeboat to serve at the station. The major part of the cost of the D-800 was provided by anonymous donation.

Martin Jaggs, former coxswain at Lytham St Annes and now RNLI divisional operations manager for England Central, said, “The inshore lifeboat provides a vital lifesaving service on the Fylde coast.

“D class inshore lifeboats are the workhorses of the RNLI fleet, well-suited to many of the rescues we have to deal with.

“Our volunteer crew members show a huge amount of dedication, not only when they drop everything to go out on a rescue but by turning up for regular training sessions to make sure they are always prepared when the call comes.

“In return, the RNLI provides us with the best equipment. That doesn’t come cheap, though, and as a charity the RNLI depends on the generosity of the public.”