Road safety call as kids head back to school

Parents and teachers in Lancashire have been urged to make road and cycle safety and traffic awareness a priority as the new school term gets under way.

The plea came from Lancashire Care NHS Trust, which said an average of six under-fives are killed or seriously hurt on British roads every week.

It’s crucial children are made aware about road safety, cycle safety and traffic at a young age

Lorraine Chadwick, who oversees the trust’s school nurse service, said: “September is a busy time with children starting school again.

“It’s crucial children are made aware about road safety, cycle safety and traffic at a young age.

“Walking is a great and easy way to exercise and help build confidence at any age, but as the weather gets colder and the days become darker roads can become more hazardous.”

Phones should not be used while crossing roads, she added.