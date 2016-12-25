Love is the right note for Jessica and Kevin

Music was the key to their hearts when Kevin Stockdale and Jessica Jenkinson, from Knott End, first fell in love.

They met at their local pub and a mutual love of music in almost every genre brought them closer together in their early days, enjoying each other’s company at various concerts and festivals.

Photos by Chris Higgins, H2 Photography 07902 156237 www.h2photography.co.uk))

Kevin, 34, a groundworker, proposed to Jessica when they went away for the night at the Yorebridge House, Bainbridge. It was whilst dining on their Michelin Star meal that he popped the question.

Jessica, 26, who is a nurse said: “He was so nervous he could hardly get his words out. We had just had our meal and were in a sitting area where there was no-one else. We asked the waiter to take a picture of us and he didn’t know we had just got engaged. It was perfect for the moment to be just us two and no audience. We just sat for a while with beaming smiles drinking our champagne.

They tied the knot at St Oswald’s Church, Preesall before a reception Beeston Manor in Hoghton.

Jessica said: “The venue for the wedding was so perfect for us. we were looking for a relaxed and friendly feel without sacrificing the quality feel.

Kevin Stockdale and Jessica Jenkinson. Photos by Chris Higgins, H2 Photography 07902 156237 www.h2photography.co.uk))

“Beeston Manor delivered on every level. reassuring us, always a friendly voice on the other end of the phone and they genuinely care about your day. So many guests commented on how lovely the venue was and how gorgeous the food was.

“Kev gave me a bottle of the same champagne we drank on our engagement - Laurent Perrier - and had it engraved with a special message.

“We also drank that champagne on the top table during the wedding breakfast.”

A particularly moving part of the reception was after the best man’s speech when he asked everyone to look at a screen where a video was played with messages from family and friends. Jessica’s chief bridesmaid made it for them.

Photos by Chris Higgins, H2 Photography 07902 156237 www.h2photography.co.uk))

Said Jessica: “ This was the first time I had become emotional in the whole day as it included pictures of my grandparents who are no longer with us.

“Kev says that he felt speechless and could never have imagined how amazing the day would be. I felt on cloud 9 all day. I just didn’t want to take my dress off!

“It was so lovely to have both our families and our close friends in one place to celebrate with us.”

Those who helped to make the day special

Bride’s parents: David and Julie Jenkinson

Groom’s mother and partner: Janet Pate and William Thomas

Date and venue: September 3, St Oswald’s Church, Preesall.

Reception: Beeston Manor, Houghton

Honeymoon: Paphos, Cyprus

Best man: Wayne Harrison

Chief bridesmaid: Laura Jenkinson

Bridesmaids: Kellie Morphed, Shelley Jenkinson, Michelle Jenkinson

Pageboy: Mickey Varey

Flower girls:Scarlett Anson, Amelia Stockdale and Edie Jenkinson

Cake: M&S

Flowers: Flower Design Events