Loving couple dance to rhythm of a new beat

Accountant Penelope Pemberton and jeweller Desmond Bowden were married at St John’s Church in their home town of Lytham.

They tied the knot on April 8 having first met at Fylde Rugby Club in 2006 through a mutual interest in the sport.

Penelope Pemberton with her bridesmaids. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography

They eventually got together and love blossomed in 2012.

Desmond, 29, is the son of Darryl and Lorraine Bowden and Penelope, 26, is the daughter of Andrew and Alisa Pemberton.

It was a beautiful sunny day for their wedding and the bride and her father were escorted to the church ceremony by horse drawn carriage.

After the ceremony, surrounded by all their family and friends, the couple headed on to the green for photos next to the iconic Lytham Windmill.

Penny Pemberton arriving at church with her dad Andrew Pemberton. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography

Then the carriage took the newlyweds to Royal Lytham St Annes Golf Club where they celebrated long into the night.

Their wedding reception was quite unique as there have only been a handful of weddings there - one being Penny’s parents’ wedding 30 years ago.

Best man was Garry Holmes and the bridesmaids were Amy Appleton, Lucy Holmes, Rachel Coleridge Smith and Jazmine Ross.

The page boy was Ollie Holmes and the ushers were Thomas Pemberton, Thomas Bowden and Daniel Bowden.

Penelope and Desmond on their wedding day. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography

Des’ brother is in the music industry and brought the Brothers of Swing and 3rd Above - a three person live music act, to the reception.

Penny said: “Des has never danced with me before therefore our first dance was our actual first dance.

“I didn’t know what the dance would be until we got to it,

“He and my brother-in-law Joe planned it all and chose ‘Shut Up and Dance With Me’ - which I have wanted to say to him a few times! My favourite part of the day was the horse drawn carriage.

Penelope and Desmond on their wedding day. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography

“This was such a fabulous experience and very relaxing. It made me sit back and take in the whole day. Being a horse rider myself this was a dream to be taken in a carriage.

“The weather was the best it could be which meant we rode down Lytham front all the way to the golf club.

“Everyone says it’s the best day of your life, but it was.

“I married my best friend, the weather was beautiful, the horse drawn carriage was a dream and I want to do it all again!”

Wedding suppliers:

Flowers: Blooms the Friendly Florist, St Annes

Penelope Pemberton and Desmond Bowden. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography

Cake - The Darling Cake Company - Milton Keynes

Wedding dress and bridesmaids: My Dream Dress, Penwortham

Suits: Slaters, Preston

Horse drawn carriage - Jump Up Carriages Chester

In the frame

Photos by Jo Boulton Photography www.joboultonphotography.com 07817 595710

Penelope and Desmond on their wedding day. Pic by Jo Boulton Photography