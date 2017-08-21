Lytham Sportfest set to be even bigger

Lytham folk are eagerly gearing up for a weekend packed with sports activities aimed at encouraging people to get active, get healthy and get outside.

The town’s Sportfest, a not-for-profit community project aims to harness interest in sport and provide opportunities for people to try a new activity or join a club, proved a big hit on its debut, attracting hundreds of participants of all ages.

Featuring everything from cycling, running and archery to yoga, golf and fitness walking, it returns on Saturday and Sunday, at Park View 4U and other venues around Lytham.

Organiser Mark Selby is looking forward to the event being even bigger and better than last year.

He said: “We have so much to offer in terms of sports activities and clubs in the local area. Last year was such a great event, and we are aiming to pack in even more this year.”

Details of activities, times and how to take part at www.lythamsportfestival.com