Lytham St Annes RNLI recruits wanted for shore crew

Lytham St Annes RNLI is looking for new volunteers for its shore crew.

Ahead of a number of impending retirements, a recruitment drive has been launched for replacements to train up in readiness for the arrival of the new Shannon class lifeboat Barbara Anne early next year.

Coxswain Gary Bird said: “The shore crew is made up of the head launcher, tractor drivers, Land Rover drivers and launchers and their deputies and without them, the lifeboats would be unable to put to sea to rescue people in danger.

“They have to give the same high level of commitment as sea-going crew members and go through the rigorous training procedures and numerous exercises to become fully conversant with the equipment they use.”

Prospective shore crew must live and/or work in the area to allow easy access to the St Annes-based station, have a driving licence, be willing to work as part of a team and prepared to learn new skills.

Contact lifeboat operations manager Peter Whalley at Pete_Whalley@rnli.org.uk or 07872 026395