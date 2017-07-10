Magical career goes full circle for Craig

The illustrious Magic Circle guards the secrets of ancient craft of illusion and mystery.

And for Craig Christian, his magic career has gone full circle - returning to the place where he developed much of his art.

As a 19-year-old, he performed close-up table magic to audiences at the Pleasure Beach’s famous Mystique Show at the Horseshoe Showbar.

Now he’s back for a second summer season, headlining in the same venue with his Evolution Of Magic show.

Craig came to attention when the star of Mystique Russ Stevens - currently perhaps best known to the general public as the grandad of Issy Simpson, the young magician who wowed in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent - was taken ill and the sorcerer’s teenage apprentice was called on to step up to the fore.

Since then Craig, who comes from Chorley, has been travelling the world as an illusionist, with Elizabeth Best - an illusionist in her own right - by his side.

Elizabeth said: “We are bringing with us some brand new illusions and some more amazing close-up effects which are going to leave the audience thinking ‘How did they do that?’

“Since we were here last year, we have been very busy taking Evolution Of Magic across Europe.

“We headlined a German variety show for seven months, playing in four different cities, and also performed on the renowned French TV show Le Plus Grand Cabaret Du Monde in Paris.

“We’re really excited to be back in Blackpool and once again to show the audiences what a magic show should really look like.”

The show promises to ignite the stage with a fresh approach to the art.

A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach said: “Craig’s charismatic, witty personality captures audiences with his distinctive style. Creating a show where magic and entertainment are fused together to produce a flowing dynamic, visual spectacle.”

Craig added: “Of course it’s a magic show, but it’s not just about the magic. We have developed over the years a show that we are really proud of. It’s everything a show should be, exciting, captivating, and most of all, entertaining.”

The show runs Tuesday to Sunday until September 3. Call 0871 222 9090.