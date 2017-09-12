Making Blackpool a greener place

Blackpool’s environmental heroes were honoured at an awards ceremony.

The Cleaner Greener Champions were named at an awards ceremony at the Solaris Centre, hosted by Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden.

The awards were handed out to Blackpools green heroes

Deputy mayor Coun Gary Coleman presented the awards to an audience of more thana hundred people on Friday. Mr Marsden said: “I am delighted to announce the winners for my first ever Cleaner Greener Champions competition on the back of launching my Cleaner Greener Blackpool campaign here at the Solaris Centre on St Georges Day last year.

“We had a raft of excellent nominations and the judges told me they had a difficult time in choosing the winners.

“It is a testament to our town where we have so many hardworking individuals and organisations working together to make Blackpool a cleaner and greener place for everyone. These awards are about recognising those contributions and efforts and ensuring green and environmental issues remain a key focus and priority for people in Blackpool.”

Enid Sharratt, 82, won Green Hero for her work as part of the Highfield Park Community Gardeners group.

She said: “I am just thrilled to have won. I am also delighted the park got recognised because it’s a team effort from everyone at Highfield Road Park.”

The winners were:

· Potty Pots (Highfurlong School) – Green Business

· Belle Vue Strawberry Garden Action Group – Green Activist/ Community Group

· Jim Wilkinson and Chrissie Smith (Salisbury Woodland) – Green Volunteers

· Declan Beard (Blackpool and Fylde College) – Young Green Champion

· Park Academy’s Eco Warriors – Green Educational Institute

· Enid Sharratt (Highfield Park Community Gardeners) – Green Hero