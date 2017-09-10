Man badly injured in fall from Blackpool car park

A man has been rushed to hospital after plunging from a car park in Blackpool.

The casualty, believed to be in his thrities, was said to be in a serious condition after the incident at just before 6pm today.

Police, ambulance and fire service were all called to the scene at the Cookson Street multi storey car park near to Wilko.

A police spokesman said: “A casualty, an adult male, is being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after falling from the car park.

“At this stage we don’t know how high he was when he fell.”