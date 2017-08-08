Man burned in chip pan blaze

Have your say

A man was treated for minor burns after a chip pan fire.

The incident happened in Haven Road, Lytham at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "a chip pan on a cooker hob had been left unattended and the contents overheated and ignited.

"Two fire engines and crews, from Lytham and St Annes, responded to the 999 call and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

"The man living there had sustained superficial burns to his arms and firefighters gave first aid."