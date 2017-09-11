Man dies after car park fall

A man has died after he fell from a car park in Blackpool, a police spokesman has confirmed.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, died yesterday at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the scene just before 6pm on September 10 at the Cookson Street multi storey car park near to Wilko.



The man was rushed to hospital for treatment but did not survive.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that the man has sadly died.

"He died yesterday at Blackpool Victoria."

