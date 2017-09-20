Management changes at historic Hall

Key changes to the management structure at Lytham Hall have been made following the retirement of John Miller as chief executive of Heritage Trust North West, which manages the Grade I-listed attraction.

Mr Miller had also been project director at the Hall for the last 20 years - and that role is now be taken by John Turner, who has previously managed the vast Lonsdale Estates in Cumbria.

Peter Anthony (pictured), already a familiar face at the Hall as co-manager of the its cafe, as well as being a local councillor and singer, will be general manager, with his fellow cafe co-manager Paul Lomax his deputy.

Mr Turner also revealed plans for an independent Lytham Hall Foundation, a new charitable trust which will ensure all donations and grants to the Hall will be dispersed exclusively for projects and restoration at the Georgian gem itself.

The formation of the new foundation follows the decision last summer by the Heritage Lottery Fund to rescind a £1.7m grant towards the restoration of the Hall.

That decision prompted Fylde Council, which put £300,000 towards the project to restore the mansion to its former glory, to call for the removal of Mr Miller as HTNW chief executive, which he resisted,

Mr Turner said: “We are delighted to appoint Peter and Paul to their new roles.

“Their work ethic and entrepreneurial qualities have transformed the hospitality and catering operation, and exceeded all expectations in a very short while.

Mr Anthony said: “The Hall is a hive of activity at the moment with many rolling repairs completed or underway.

“There is a fantastic community spirit here at Lytham Hall.”