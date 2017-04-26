Manford back at Lowther

A swift return to Lytham by top comic Jason Manford has been greeted with delight.

Hot on the heels of his sellout performance at the St George’s Day Festival on Lytham Green last Thursday, it has been announced that the 35-year-old will play two dates at Lowther Pavilion later this year.

The gigs on November 1 and 2 are part of an extensive Work In Progress tour ahead of Manford’s Muddle Class dates at bigger arenas next year, including Blackpool Opera House on January 27.

News of Manford’s return to the Lowther comes four years after his sellout show there which signalled the start of a dazzling run of comedy shows featuring top names at the Lytham theatre.

John Bishop followed in 2014 and he is also back there for two dates this year - June 1 and 2 - while other top comedy stars who have graced the Lowther stage recently have included Al Murray, Rob Beckett and Omid Djalili.

Tim Lince, chairman of the Lowther Trust, which manages the Pavilion and adjoining Gardens, said: “The Trust has worked hard to develop links with some of this country’s top agents who represent comedians and though our efforts at constantly developing the audiences, we have gained their trust so that they will programme Lowther onto their tours.

“Jason has visited the venue before and so enjoyed his time with us that he was keen to play here again.

“This has taken five years to build and it is thanks to all the local support we have had from our audiences.

“Agents and acts are constantly keeping abreast of our redevelopment plans, which have really captured the eyes and ears of the entertainment profession and our audiences are sure to continue to see the best performers from the business playing at Lowther in the future.”

Lytham-based comedian Phil Walker, who runs the regular Woofers Comedy Club at Lowther, said: “It is very exciting for the town that such star names want to perform at Lowther.

“I can see why the likes of Jason want to play there - it is such a warm intimate atmosphere which allows the performer and audience to be up close and personal and that is what the best comedy is all about.”

Tickets for Jason Manford’s performances at Lowther in November are on sale now - details from the box office on (01253) 794221.