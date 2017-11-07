Mayor’s Remembrance Sunday turnout hope

Fylde mayor John Singleton is urging residents to turn out in numbers to pay their respects to the war dead at Remembrance Sunday services this weekend.

Coun Singleton will lead the civic party at the service being held at Ashton Gardens, St Annes at 11am before going on to the ceremony in his home village of Staining, taking place at Jubilee Gardens there at 12.45pm.

Remembrance services are being held across the Fylde coast on Sunday and Coun Singleton hopes they are well attended.

He said: “Remembrance Sunday is the day we pay our respects to honour those servicemen and women who have lost their lives in world wars and other conflicts past and present. I hope that the families who have lost their loved ones and all residents will join us at the commemoration services to be held on Sunday so that we can honour the memory of their sacrifice that enables us to enjoy the freedom we have today.”

Coun Singleton (pictured) will also lead an Armistice Day ceremony at Ashton Gardens on Saturday at 11am, when a maroon rocket will be ignited to mark 99 years since the end of the First World War.

A similar ceremony will also take place at Charlie’s Mast on Lytham’s Green, where deputy mayor Coun Ray Thomas will represent Fylde, and William Sagar Playing Fields, Kirkham, led by town mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood.

Kirkham’s Remembrance Day service is at the town’s war memorial at 2pm, with Coun Thomas representing Fylde after leading the civic party at Lytham at 11am.