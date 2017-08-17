Memories abound for ex-conductress

Martha Tomlinson will take a trip down memory next week when she is a special guest at a transport event at Lytham Hall.

Martha, a sprightly 105, has been invited to the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust’s (RVPT) special event at the stately venue by ex-Mayor of St Annes, Councillor Cheryl Little.

The event, with its vintage buses, will be extra special to Martha, who lives in St Annes, because she was one of the earliest conductress on the West Riding buses in Yorkshire, when she was a younger woman. It takes place at Lytham Hall on Monday, August 28. Coun Little said: “When I was Mayor I met Martha and I said I would love to invite her to our RVPT day at Lytham Hall and would arrange it.

“She is a wonderful lady with so many stories and memories and John Edwards, secretary of the RVPT, and myself decided she should be the special guest for the day.”

Coun Little says she made arrangements to pick Martha up on the Monday to meet everyone and travel on the buses that will be coming and going from Lytham Hall throughout the day. And Martha will also be having tea at the hall’s tea rooms.