MP’s calls for link road action falls on deaf ears

Fylde MP Mark Menzies says the time for meetings and discussions on the M55 link road is over - and work should begin in earnest.

Mr Menzies has met with representatives of Highways England for an update on roads schemes on the Fylde coast and he took the opportunity to further impress on the Agency how critical the Moss Road replacement is to keep the Fylde coast moving.

But highways authority Lancashire County Council still says it could be several months before it is in a position to submit funding for the road, which would link Lytham and St Annes with the M55 at Peel.

Mr Menzies said: “I had a fruitful meeting with Highways England over projects on the Fylde coast including the Moss Road, the A585 widening, and the new Preston West distributor road.

“I left them in no uncertain terms what my thoughts are on the M55 link road.

“All the principal parties in this saga need to realise that the time for discussion is over.

“Weeks seem to turn to months without signatures and this is no longer acceptable.

“We need to get the details in order now so that the funding bodies such as Highways England take this project seriously and we get work started.

“The time for talking is over. The time for procrastination is over.

“It is time to get signatures on paper and shovels in the ground on this vital road scheme.

“I’m particularly appreciative that Fylde Council has offered £1m to accelerating the building of the road, despite the fact it is not a highways authority.

“My constituents have been inconvenienced by the loss of the Moss Road for too long, and deserve better.

“Residents, businesses and visitors alike are all suffering while this link remains shut.

“We have issues on the route to St Annes along Clifton Drive. Queensway cannot cope with extra traffic, and now we have Peel Road closed for two weeks for resurfacing.

“Not a week goes by without letters coming in pushing for the Moss Road to be reopened.

“It must be built now for the sake of everyone in Fylde.”

The new Moos Road, linking Lytham St Annes Way with the road through Cypress Point at Ansdell would be a replacement for the single track road which was closed in 2014 because of safety concerns.

Mr Menzies was also updated on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool improvements following a public consultation over the scheme, which will improve capacity on the road.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “The M55 link road is a large and complex project and we’re still in discussions with the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Highways England about its funding and design. It’s important that we get the details right and it is likely to be several months before we’re able to submit the bid for funding.”