Mum's desperate plea as police launch fresh appeal for missing Shane

Detectives have launched a renewed appeal for information to help find a missing Fylde man – a year on from when he was last seen.

Shane Graham, 26, from Ansdell, disappeared around 9.15am on April 29 last year.

He was seen walking towards Inner Promenade, in the direction of Fairhaven Lake, from an address in Eddington Road, St Annes and reported missing on May 9.

Despite police launching a major investigation and releasing several missing person appeals, Shane has yet to be found.

A year on from his disappearance, detectives have launched a renewed plea for information and are urging anyone who knows of Shane’s whereabouts to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Jon Holmes, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in finding Shane.

“He has been missing for around a year now and I would ask anyone with any information about where Shane is or what has happened to him to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“I would also appeal to Shane directly to make contact with police.

“Any contact with ourselves would be treated confidentially – however, we could notify your family that you are safe and well.”

Shane is described as white, with light-brown cropped hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a dark blue work jacket, a pair of black work trousers with a white logo and blue safety boots.

He has links to Tamworth, Staffordshire. Lancashire Police have conducted a number of enquiries in the area.

Shane’s family and friends will hand out missing person leaflets with information about him across the Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool areas as part of the appeal.

Det Chief Insp Holmes added: “From day one my team has been committed to supporting Shane’s family throughout this time and we remain focused on providing some much needed answers to them.

“I would, once again, urge the local community to think back to the time of Shane’s disappearance.

“If you have any information at all you think could assist, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please call us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police immediately on 101 quoting log reference 1507 of May 9.