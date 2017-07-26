Music and dance make carnival roaring success

The success of Blackpool’s first international carnival could see it become an annual event.

Organisers said they were delighted with the event – which saw the Promenade come alive with music, dancing and brightly coloured costumes – and they want it to become a regular fixture in the resort’s summer calendar.

Plans to make multicultural celebration an annual party after inaugural event went down a storm

People turned out in their thousands for the inaugural Blackpool International Carnival on Sunday, which saw more than 40 local groups march in a parade from Central Pier to South Pier.

Carnival-goers then enjoyed music and dance performed on an outdoor stage at Waterloo headland.

Donna Jackson, chairman of the Blackpool Carnival committee, said: “I was absolutely delighted with the carnival event. We’re only a very small community group made up of local residents and between such a small group we created a fabulous day that was enjoyed by people from far and wide.

“It gives me an amazing sense of satisfaction.

“Seeing everyone’s enjoyment made me very proud and made all our hard work worthwhile.”

The carnival, hosted by performer Miss Inform, was organised with the help of the National Lottery, the South Beach Beacons community group, AFRA, and One Dance UK.

It attracted the likes of the Worldwise Samba Drummers, the Poco Loco Samba Band, the Belly Dance Dolls, Mereside Community Gospel Choir, St Nicholas School Choir, the Accrington Pipe Band and more.

Donna said: “We soon developed the event into what ended up an amazing occasion that I’m hoping to make annual.

“I have already received a huge amount of positive feedback from people already asking if they can sign up for next year.

“Our compere for the day was a lady called Miss Inform and she told me she had never seen such a diverse and multicultural event – and I think that’s not bad for our little seaside town.

“We like to think that we showcased what Blackpool does best – and that’s entertainment.”