New £16m Icon arrives in town

The new £16.25million rollercoaster for Blackpool Pleasure Beach has arrived in the resort.

These new pictures by The Gazette show the steelwork stock piled in the attraction’s Balmoral Road car park - ready to be assembled like a giant meccano set after the park closes for the winter on Sunday.

The pieces are in place for the Pleasure Beachs newest attraction

So far, work on new ride Icon has been limited to foundations and ground works and the erection of the ride station.

But once visitors are no longer passing through the gates, work can begin on what will be the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster.

Icon is being manufactured by Mack Rides in Waldkirch, Germany, the same firm which built the Avalanche rollercoaster for the park.

In total, more than 100 trucks will be used to deliver all the pieces to the South Shore attraction.

So far, more than 5,500 tonnes of soil has been excavated and more than 8,000 metres of pre-cast concrete piles and steel tubes have been driven up to 12 metres into the ground.

The ride has been hailed by Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson as the park’s ‘biggest investment to date’.

A CGI film has given coaster fans an idea of what the ride will be like as it powers through, over and around other rides including The Big One and Steeplechase.

Icon will reach heights of 88.5ft with drops of up to 82ft, with riders propelled at high speed not only at the start of the ride but also at a second point half way through the two and a half minute experience.

Users will experience the same levels of acceleration as felt by the driver of a Formula 1 car.

Ride facts

Total Length – 1.14 KM

Max Height – 88.5ft

Height of Drops – 82ft

Max Speed – 80 KM/H

Max Acceleration (Vertical) – 4.3G