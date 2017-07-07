New job for Lancashire’s ex-top officer

Lancashire’s ex-top cop has a new role – non-executive director at the trust that runs Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Steve Finnigan, who recently retired from his role as chief constable of Lancashire Constabulary, will take up his position from August.

He will be joined by Keith Case, a former senior executive with several high-profile companies.

Ian Johnson, chairman of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Both candidates have a huge amount of experience at very senior levels and they will bring valuable skills to the board and help us progress in the future.”

Mr Finnigan was a police officer for 41 years in Merseyside and Lancashire. He was chief constable for 12.

Last month, he went public with his fears for the future of policing, and warned: “I think the cuts have gone too far, too deep, and we now need to see some more resources coming into policing so we are able to deliver on our mission of keeping people safe and feeling safe.”

“Mr Case, also retired, was a director and senior manager in the public utilities and nuclear industries.”