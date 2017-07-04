New-look promenade garden to be unveiled

A new-look feature for St Annes seafront will be formally opened later this week.

The Peace and Happiness Garden centred around the town’s famous seafront statue of Les Dawson has been given a bright all-year new look, thanks to an £8,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags For Help scheme and plenty of hard work by the volunteers of St Annes In Bloom.

More than 1,000 plants designed to look good all year round have been installed to add to the appeal of the site, along with interactive artworks including a set of stone carvings.

Friday’s opening, at which Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton will be among the guests, comes just a few weeks before the North West In Bloom judges come to town and St Annes Bloom officials hope the new feature will impress them as well as being a continuing magnet for residents and visitors.

Fiona Boismaison, chairman of St Annes In Bloom, said: “We know that visitors to the town come to see the statue of our local comedy hero and so we want the garden to have a fun element which raises the spirits and is something of which the people of St Annes can be proud.

“Fylde Council’s planting plan included plants suitable for the windy and sandy conditions and we are grateful for all the hard work that has gone into the project. It was wonderful to have so many volunteers helping out on this important tourist site for the town.”

The money for the project, generated by the 5p levy on carrier bags, has been awarded through Tesco’s Groundwork UK Scheme, from which grants are awarded to community groups aiming to improve gardens.

Les Dawson’s widow Tracy has been invited to the opening ceremony and warmly welcomed the plans for the new look.

She said: “Thanks to so much to the people from St Annes In Bloom for coming up with the idea.

“The statue and the garden are a popular attraction but these amazing plans will make it so much better and I am really looking forward to it.”