Night bike ride all set for return to Blackpool

A 52-mile night-time bike ride for charity will take place later this year.

The event, ending in Blackpool, is being organised by the British Heart Foundation.

The seventh annual Manchester to Blackpool Night Ride winds through Lancashire to the resort, taking in the Illuminations on the way to the Comedy Carpet.

Around 1,000 cyclists are set to take on the challenge to help fund lifesaving research into heart disease, which causes more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK.

A BHF spokesman said: “The BHF relies on the enormous generosity of its supporters to pay for its ground-breaking research.

“Last year, the Manchester to Blackpool Night Ride raised an incredible £70,000, which will go towards helping us better understand how to prevent, diagnose and treat heart disease.”

Entries are now open for the event on October 7 and costs £35. Visit bhf.org.uk/m2b