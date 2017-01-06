Man dies after four-car crash

A man has died following a collision involving four vehicles.

Shortly after 5.15pm yesterday (Thursday), police were called to Blackrod Bypass (A6), near to the junction with Station Road, to reports of a collision involving four vehicles.

An Isuzu 4x4 pick-up truck was travelling along Blackrod Bypass when it was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa, a black Mercedes CLA, and a black Audi A4.

The 59-year-old driver of the Isuzu, who suffered a medical episode at the wheel, was taken to hospital where he sadly died later last night.

The two female passengers travelling in the Isuzu were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 57-year-old woman, the driver of the Vauxhall, suffered an arm injury, and a 61-year-old man, the driver of the Mercedes, suffered abdominal injuries. Both were taken to hospital but are now at home recovering.

Police Sergeant Brian Orr, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died and they are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time.

“As we continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision, I am appealing to any witnesses to please get in touch to help us with our enquiries.

“We are also keen to trace any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 and quote the reference number 1512 of 05/01/17.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.