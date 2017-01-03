Police release CCTV footage after woman is bitten in Wigan

Police have released CCTV footage after a woman was bitten in Wigan.

At around 7.10pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, the 21-year-old woman was inside Bluestar Taxis on Wallgate when a man approached her, grabbed her, and bit her ear before fleeing.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Mark Swindlehurst of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent woman.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and now have CCTV footage of a man we are keen to speak to.

The smug-looking biter makes his escape

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV, I would urge you to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2284 of 29/11/16, or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.