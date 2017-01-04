Six north-west men handed gang injunction orders

Six men from across the North West have been given tough banning orders after a court ruled that they had engaged in, encouraged or assisted in gang related violence and drug dealing in Preston.

At Liverpool County Court, a judge ordered final gang injunction orders against five of six defendants that will be in place for two years until November 2018. The sixth defendant’s injunction remains on an interim basis until March 2017.

Four of the defendants who have been handed full orders are; Haq Nawaz, 22, from Leyland, Dil Nawaz, 21, from Manchester, Aaron Hampson, 24, NFA, and Fidel Hughes, 18, from Liverpool.

A fifth man, aged 38 from Preston, was also handed a full order however, as a result of his positive involvement with the Probation Service and his efforts to seek employment, he has not been named.

An interim injunction is in place on a sixth man, Abid Umar, 36, from Preston until a further hearing in March 2017.

Haq Nawaz is also currently serving a 32 month sentence at Preston prison for drug offences following a drug warrant in Leyland where £29,000 of cocaine was found.