The gangsters banned from wearing scarves and owning Rottweilers

A decision to grant full gang injunctions against six men linked to gang culture in Preston has been hailed a victory by police.

The activities of Haq Nawaz, 22, from Leyland, and his brother Dil, 21, from Manchester, caused fear for residents in Avenham and Frenchwood, according to officers.

Officers had gathered intelligence about the men after various reports of gang-related violence, anti-social behaviour and drug activity on the city’s streets.

Haq Nawaz is currently serving a 32-month sentence at HMP Preston over a £29,000 cocaine bust in Leyland.

At Liverpool County Court, a judge ordered the two year injunctions which effectively give five of the men early bedtimes, with a ban on going out in parts of Preston, Leyland, Manchester and Merseyside between 10pm and 6am.

Aaron Hampson, 24, from Preston - who hit the headlines when he survived a high speed crash that killed two other men - and Fidel Hughes, 18, a Liverpool man who lived in Preston, were also given orders.

A fifth man, aged 38 from Preston, has not been named after his “positive involvement with the Probation Service and his efforts to seek employment”, and an interim injunction is in place on a sixth man, Abid Umar, 36, from Preston until a further hearing in March.

Gang injunctions are a civil tool that allows the police or a local authority to apply to a county court for an injunction against an individual who has been involved in gang-related violence.

If the men breach any of the term they could face a jail term of up to two years.

It brings the total of Gangbos granted in Lancashire to 18 - the others were sought in Skelmersdale and some have since expired.

Lancashire Constabulary submitted various police officer statements, details of police incident logs and hearsay evidence from residents.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire McEnery said: “These injunctions will provide reassurance to local residents, most of whom have been too afraid to come forward to us, that we will target individuals involved in this sort of behaviour.

“We’re keen to pursue all avenues which allow us to target any individual causing problems within our communities and we will increasingly look to Gang Injunction Orders as a way of putting an end to criminal activity.”

Coun Robert Boswell, cabinet member for community safety at Preston City Council, said; “We welcome these injunctions and are grateful to the police for pursuing this through the courts. It means that if these people behave in a way that might support criminal intent or activity, then the police can act swiftly to take them into custody and help to make the streets of Preston a safer place to be.”

The court has also banned them communicating with children under 16 - except their own relatives - in a bid to protect young impressionable people being roped into gang activity and they cannot have more than one mobile phone.

They must not be inside a vehicle in the company of two or more other adult men in the areas the court specified, unless travelling on public transport or to college or work, or with family.

They cannot possess any bladed article, firearm or imitation firearm, or wearing clothing to cover their faces, such as a scarf or balaclava, in public.

Nor can they possess any drug related equipment such as hydroponic equipment, or possess more than £100 in cash.

The court also prohibited some of the men owning or possessing certain dog breeds - Pitbull types, Staffordshire bull terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman or Alsatian dog.