Could Woolworths be coming back to Lancashire's high streets?

Iconic retailer Woolworths could be set for a return to our high streets almost a decade after it shut down, according to the Daily Star online.

The website has reported that the former brand director Tony Page has made an approach to Shop Direct to buy the name back.

Woolworths, which had more than 800 stores in the UK which was famous for selling the Ladybird children's clothing range and 'pick 'n' mix' sweets closed its doors in 2008.

Shop Direct purchased the Woolworth trademark and continued online until 2015.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Tony Page said, "I have contacted Shop Direct and said 'you're not using the brand anymore, would you consider giving it to someone who would?'"

"I still absolutely think it would still be a physical retailer.

"I would want it to be much more a part of the community. The stores [that really] used to do well were those that were at the heart of the community, rather than being in the big shopping centres.

"It is much easier to walk down the road than to order on Amazon."