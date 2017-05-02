End of the road for Car Share, Peter Kay confirms

Comedian Peter Kay has devastated fans after announcing he will not be creating a third series of Car Share.

The hugely popular BBC show about two supermarket employees who share their daily drive saw another wave of success with its recent second season.

But hours before the final episode airs on Tuesday, Kay admitted it was to be the end of the road for the sitcom.

He told BBC Radio Manchester: "There's not going to be a series three."

As the shocked presenters tried to persuade him otherwise, he continued: "There's not... there's not. You've got to get out while the going's good."

The show's followers have already taken to Twitter to share their disappointment, with Amy posting: "My heart is so heavy. Thank you both for 2 amazing series."

While some said they hoped he would reconsider, Anya Szczytowska commented: "I'm absolutely heartbroken. I've been watching the first series on DVD that it's nearly worn out!! It's getting me through a bad back."

Kay last year won two Bafta TV awards for the show, including best scripted comedy and best male performance in a comedy programme, for his role as assistant manager John Redmond.

Often complimented for its understated wit and poignant moments, Car Share also stars Sian Gibson as promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson.

While the pair's will-they-won't-they relationship quickly became a favourite aspect for fans after the show's launch in 2015, Kay recently said he never intended it to turn into such a "subtle romance".