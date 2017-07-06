Frankie Grande pays emotional tribute to sister Ariana for One Love performance

The brother of singer Ariana Grande broke down in tears as he spoke of his pride after his sister's performance at the One Love Manchester concert.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Frankie James Grande said the "inspirational" singer had been a "beacon of light" following the terror attack that killed 22 people at the end of her show in the city in May.

Performer Frankie, 34, welled up as he told the presenters: "The thing that she did was so powerful – she took something that was filled with darkness and she was a beacon of light, and she shed that light on to the planet and it was unbelievably powerful.

"So we are living in the light right now, which I think is where we need to be. She is so inspirational… I'm so proud of her for that."

Both Grande siblings and their mother Joan have commented publicly following the atrocity, and Frankie said the whole family's "hearts went out to the victims, and everyone that was affected by that horrific tragedy".

Speaking of the all-star charity tribute event, he added: "It was extremely important, not only for her, but it was important for the families, it was important for the victims, it was important for the world to see that music can heal and that we can move forward together."

The 2016 Celebrity Big Brother star will be returning to the UK next month with his Livin' La Vida Grande Tour, originally scheduled for May 27, just days after the attack.

"I am super-excited because I get to see all of you guys and I get to hug you and be with everyone, which is wonderful," he said.

"Celebrity Big Brother was such a whirlwind for me but I feel in love with the UK and seeing your resilience as a people is so incredible."

Asked if his performance would be affected by the memory of the Manchester bombing, he assured fans: "It's not in my mind because I am confident that we can overcome all obstacles and I'm really of the belief that we are going to be okay, we're going to be alright, to quote Ariana.

"I think operating from a mode of fear is not going to get us anywhere – as a people or me as a person."