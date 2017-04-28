The Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny and Santa Claus cost parents in the north-west £2,470 per child

A visit from the Tooth Fairy costs parents £5 per visit, totalling to £100 per child

From cash gifts for Easter to decorating the house as though the Tooth Fairy has paid a visit, new research reveals how much money parents in the north-west are spending to keep childhood characters alive for their kids.

The research from TopCashback.co.uk, finds that parents are spending £2,470 per child because they think these characters are an important part of childhood and they want to create memories for their children.

However, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of parents in the north-west feel under pressure to spend money on keeping these childhood figures alive and as a result are also giving their kids extra gifts. This stress has caused three in 10 (30 per cent) parents to go over budget.

The Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny and Santa cost parents £2,470 per child

A visit from the Tooth Fairy costs parents in the north-west, on average, £5. With children losing 20 milk teeth over their childhood, that is £100 per child.

Parents also spend £10 giving their children gifts and letters from the Tooth Fairy and decorating the house to make children believe they visited. More than two-fifths (43 per cent) of parents also give their children money on top of what is from the Tooth Fairy.

With Easter, there comes a £27 bill. Parents organise Easter egg hunts and give their children gifts and money from the Easter Bunny. On top of those treats, 59 per cent of parents give their children extra eggs and 11 per cent give gifts and money.

Parents in the north-west spend £190 per child each Christmas to bring Santa Claus to life. This includes letters and gifts from Santa, trips to his grotto and even holidays to Lapland. However, six in 10 (60 per cent) children also get gifts from their parents meaning the overall Christmas spend for parents is much higher.

On average, children stop believing in these fictional characters around the age of 10 meaning parents could fork out more than £2,470 in total for each child.