Out of control dogs in fatal Stanley Park attack

The owner of a beloved Jack Russell dog which died after it was savaged by two Staffordshire bull terriers has spoken of his grief.

Thomas Wilson’s two-year-old pet Dave was on a walk with a family member in Stanley Park when he was set upon by the bull terriers.

He was rushed to Norcross Vets on Norcross Lane but died from his injuries after the attack.

Thomas, 30, who lives on Cunliffe Road, said: “They had just missed the windpipe and went through the main vein in his neck.

“The vets rang me up saying he could go to a specialist but they were telling me it would be more humane to have him put down, so I had to make that decision.

“I have lost my dog.”

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on September 12.

All three dogs were off their leads at the time.

Thomas, who works as a roofer, went on to criticise the female owner of the dogs, who he believes could not have been blind to her pets’ natures.

He said: “This woman must have known that her dogs are violent against other dogs.

“She has known that her dogs are dangerous and yet she’s letting them off the lead in a field with other dogs and children.

“I don’t blame the dogs. I’ve got nothing against Staffies; I have had Staffies before. I blame the owner.

“I live alone so without Dave my house feels empty.

“I’ve been going on walks on a night because I just had to get out of the house because I was missing him.”

He added that he was satisfied that Blackpool Council’s dog warden had ordered the owner to keep her dogs muzzled when out in public following the attack.

He said: “When I rang the dog warden it was never to have the dogs put down. As long as she keeps her dogs on a lead and muzzled I’m happy.”

What do the authorities say?

Both Blackpool Council and Lancashire Police were made aware of the vicious attack.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Our dog enforcement team has been in contact with the owners and made clear to them their responsibilities in terms of handling and restraining the dogs in environments including public areas.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40am on September 13 to reports that a dog had been attacked by two other dogs in Stanley Park. It occured on September 12 between 2pm and 2.30pm. We have passed this on to the dog warden.”