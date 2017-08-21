Palace concert to boost Friends group

Singer Kelly Hampson and swing band Switched On Swing will provide the entertainment at a charity concert in aid of the companionship group Just Good Friends to be held at St Annes Palace, Wood Street on Saturday, September 23.

Just Good Friends was set up in St Annes five years ago and has quickly grown to around 250 members. It holds regular social events, and has recently expanded to Fleetwood, with other Fylde coast locations set to follow.

Bev Sykes, co-ordinator of the companionship group Just Good Friends

Founder and co-ordinator Bev Sykes (pictured) said: “We are all looking forward to the concert.” Tickets, price £10, are available from the Gifted Shop, Garden Street, St Annes or Bev on 07557 734233.