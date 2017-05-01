Parents fined by Bispham school for pupil absences

Bispham Endowed Primary School, in Bispham, said 53 school days were missed because of absences last term.

Governors said ‘holidays in school time seriously disrupt and interfere with’ children’s education, and warned: “Five penalty notices for unauthorised level of absence due to a holiday were issued.

“Please do think carefully before booking a holiday in school time, as children find it very hard to catch up with the learning time they have missed.

“They often find it difficult to settle down again in school when they return, and all holidays in school time have to be recorded as unauthorised absences.”

The school said not all absences will be subject to a penalty notice however adding ‘it depends on how many half day sessions of school your child misses’.

“Please also be aware that ‘one off’ days for family weddings, funerals, and other major family events are not normally classed as holidays,” it added.

Those requiring clarity should contact Mrs Hirst in school, it said in a letter home to parents.