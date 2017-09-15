Parishioners celebrate history of ‘a big man’

Parishioners at St Luke’s Church in Winmarleigh will celebrate the life and memory of the first and last Lord of Winmarleigh as part of their Harvest celebrations this weekend.

A village celebration last year to mark the 140th Anniversary since the Consecration of the church led to a special project looking back on the village’s rather big history.

On Saturday the group that led the historical mission will present their follow-up ‘The little known story of a big man Lord Winmarleigh John Wilson-Patten’ exploring the life of the businessman, MP, soldier as well as his civic and charitable work in Lancashire.

The talk will take place in church at 3pm.

Project spokesman Brenda Brodie said: “The talk will introduce the man, his life, what he did for Lancashire, his country and for the little village of Winmarleigh, whose name he took for his title when he was ennobled and where he chose to spend the later years of his life.”