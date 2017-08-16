Peak challenges to honour little Pippa

A devoted uncle has tackled a tough peak to peak challenge in memory of his Wyre niece.

Gavin Howard climbed Ben Nevis, cycled from there to Scafell Pike, before hiking up England’s highest mountain, to honour five-year-old Scorton pupil Pippa Cole, who died in February following a brain tumour.

He raised £2,000 for The Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre.

The 38-year-old said: “When Pippa was 18 months old she was being sick and had really bad headaches so her parents Michelle and Scott took her to hospital, where they found she had a tumour at the back of her brain. She had chemotherapy and radiotherapy twice.

“Her condition was up and down for three-and-a-half years.

“I saw Pippa deteriorate over time but she was a happy little girl and she never complained.

“It was nice having Pippa’s mum, Michelle, there to hike up Scafell and I was also joined by colleague Rachael Lumb for the Ben Nevis trek.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peak2peak4pip