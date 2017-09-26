Search

Person struck by vehicle in Hambleton

The accident happened on Wardleys Lane at around 6.30am.
A driver of a van has been arrested following an accident in Hambleton this morning, say police.

The incident happened on Wardleys Lane at around 6.30am.

A person is believed to have suffered a possible broken leg in the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called by the ambulance service after someone was struck by a vehicle.

"The person is believed to have suffered a possible broken leg."

More follows.