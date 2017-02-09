PICTURES: Firefighters’ skill is put to the test in car crash drill

Firefighters at Lytham fire station, in Station Road, were put through their paces during a recent drill.

As these pictures show, crews used hi-tech extrication tools to cut apart a blue Daewoo to practice their life-saving skills.

Various techniques were practiced by the firefighters on Tuesday evening.

They included removing the car doors, followed by the roof flap, steering wheel, gear stick, and seat.

The aim was to hone their skills to ensure firefighters can act as quickly as possible in the event of a real accident, when people are trapped and in need of a speedy rescue.

