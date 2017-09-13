Plaster woes put dampener on library

St Annes Library is unlikely to open again this year.

Results of structural investigations are still awaited after the library was closed suddenly last month after some plaster fell from the ceiling.

Specialist surveyors advised that the building should be closed for the safety of the public and members of staff and library users were advised to use Ansdell or Kirkham libraries as alternatives.

The library had been scheduled to close for four weeks later this year to enable a structural survey to be carried out but the plaster fall meant that work has had to be brought forward.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We will only know the detail of what work is necessary at St Annes and how long this will take once we have the results of a specialist structural survey.

“We want to be able to reopen the library as soon as possible, and are working hard to be able to do this. However, in addition to the ceiling repairs, other major refurbishment work is also planned during the closure, and so it is unlikely that the library will be reopened until the New Year.

“We are sorry for the continued disruption, but we will keep residents updated as we have more information.

“In the meantime, Ansdell and Kirkham libraries will continue to provide extended opening to cover the hours St Annes is normally open, and registrations will operate from the Preston Registration Office.”

It is almost a year since Lytham and Freckleton libraries were closed by the previous Labour regime at County Hall.