Police called to ‘landmine’ incident

Police were called out to an incident at North Promenade in St Annes when members of the public spotted what they thought was a landmine.

Officers attended just after 6pm this evening and were ready to call other agencies but the spherical object turned out to be no more than a harmless weight from a boat.

Acting Inspector Kirstie Whyatt, of Blackpool Police, said: “We had to make sure it was safe but thankfully it turned out be harmless.”