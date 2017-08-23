Search

Police called to ‘landmine’ incident

Off St Annes beach.
Police were called out to an incident at North Promenade in St Annes when members of the public spotted what they thought was a landmine.

Officers attended just after 6pm this evening and were ready to call other agencies but the spherical object turned out to be no more than a harmless weight from a boat.

Acting Inspector Kirstie Whyatt, of Blackpool Police, said: “We had to make sure it was safe but thankfully it turned out be harmless.”