Police hitting beat for charity marathon test

A quartet of police officers are heading out on the street beat for this year’s London Marathon.

Members of the Western Division team, made up of serving police from across the Fylde coast, have each chosen a charity they will raise cash for at the world famous event

Craig Evans, Kirstie Whyatt, Ellen McLachlan, and Stuart Gornall are all in training for the gruelling 26 mile test. They are running in aid of The Christie, North West Air Ambulance, Alzheimers Society and Trinity Hospice and Brian House.

Kirstie said: “As a Police team proudly representing our division, we are proud to share this experience together with its highs and lows.

“It is a privilege to be able to use our dedication towards fitness and wellbeing in an endeavour to raise money and awareness for very worthwhile causes in our community.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/craig-evans0323 , www.justgiving.com/Ellen-McLachlan1 , www.virginmoneygiving.com/StuartGornall and www.justgiving.com/kirstie-whyatt