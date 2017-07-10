Cremation metal helps good causes

It might sound a tad macabre – but metal left over from cremations has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Blackpool Council is part of a charitable scheme which collects items such as artificial hips and knee replacements following cremations.

In the past, metal was removed and buried in the grounds of the cemetery but this has become less acceptable on environmental grounds.

Instead, with the permission of families, these objects are passed onto a national company for recycling.

The money raised as a result has seen a £5,000 cheque presented to the Miscarriage Association at Trinity Hospice. Coun Maria Kirkland, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member responsible for cemeteries and the crematorium, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Miscarriage Association with this donation of £5,000.

“The money is presented with thanks to bereaved families who give their permission for metal to be recycled at the crematorium.

“Many people won’t know that it’s an option to help a charity by recycling these metals, and it is a very sensitive subject.

“But it’s heartening to know this donation can contribute towards helping those who have been affected by the loss of a baby in pregnancy.”

The cheque was presented on behalf of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM).

Angela Turner-Jones, of the Blackpool and Fylde branch of the Miscarriage Association said the donation would be used to help their work across the Fylde coast.

She added: “This support group acknowledges the distress associated with pregnancy loss and strives to make a positive difference to all those affected in our local area.”