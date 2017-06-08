ELECTION 2017: Biggest turnout for 20 years in Fylde

The turnout in Fylde is the biggest in five general elections.

This year’s figure of 70.66 per cent is the highest since 1997, when 72.9 per cent of votes went to the polls.

At the last national election two years ago, the turnout was 66.3 per cent, almost identical to 2010.

With a result anticipated by around 2am, Conservative Mark Menzies is defending a majority of 13,224 from 2015 but Labour’s Jed Sullivan is hopeful of making further inroads after finishing second two years ago.

Mr Menzies wouldn’t be drawn on his feelings over how the result would go but said: “It has been a hard six weeks of campaigning and I am grateful to everyone who has voted for me.”

Mr Sullivan said: “After finishing second last time, we are very hopeful of making further progress.”

The constituency features a four-way fight, also involving Freddie Van Mierlo of the Liberal Democrats and Tina Rothery of the Green Party, who has been campaigning on an anti-fracking ticket.

Fracking is one of the key issues locally, with shale gas firm Cuadrilla’s exploration work on a site at Preston New Road, Westby attracting daily protests amind huge controversery,

Ms Rothery sais she has been greatly encouraged and largely surprise by just how hot a topic fracking was on the Fylde doosteps.

“People of all ages have been expressing their concerns,” she said.

Mr Van Mierlo finished fifth of seven candidates last time out, while the Greens were sixth.

He said he was hopful of better fortunes for his party nationally after the substantial seat losses os 2015 and that locally his first target is to save his deposit.

Security measures at the count were tight, with armed police on duty.