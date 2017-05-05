LIVE: Lancashire County Council election results 2017

Voters across Lancashire will today find out who will run the county council after heading to the polls.

In total, 84 councillors will be elected to represent local divisions across 12 Lancashire districts.

The vote affecting Labour-run Lancashire County Council came just weeks ahead of a snap general election. At the last county elections, turnout was just 31 per cent.

A volunteer at one polling station said yesterday afternoon it had been “steady” with voters. Traffic was due to increase in the evening as many people finished work.

One of the most unusual polling stations was at the family-run Little Town Farm Shop on the outskirts of Chipping.

Family member Nicola Berrington said:

“We have been doing this for a number of years now. It has seemed busier than usual with people coming through the door but we always do well when the weather is nice. “

Counting takes place this morning in districts, with the results relayed to County Hall. The final county result is expected mid afternoon.

