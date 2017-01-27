North West Euro MP warns taxpayers over tax con bid

Taxpayers have been warned about a tax scam by North West Euro MP Louise Bours.

“Although the Inland Revenue has introduced controls to stop such phishing emails reaching their customers it has not completely eradicated the problem,” said Ms Bours, UKIP Euro-MP.

“While many people these days are on their guard against identity theft some people could be fooled into thinking they have received a genuine HMRC message and unwittingly hand over all their private information.

“Only today I was contacted by one of my constituents who had just received such a bogus email saying that they were due a tax refund and to click on a form that then asked for absolutely all the information a fraudster would need to hack their accounts and set up new ones.”